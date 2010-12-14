Bradley University Arena

Founded in 1897, Bradley University is a private, independent university located in Peoria, IL, offering undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs in liberal and fine arts, the sciences, business administration, communications, education, engineering, and health sciences. Bradley Athletics welcomed the digital era with the opening of the Bradley University Arena in August 2010. The 4200-seat facility houses the Bradley Department of Athletics and will serve as the home court for both the women’s volleyball and basketball teams. In addition, the arena includes a practice facility for both men’s and women’s basketball teams, including a fully equipped athletic training center complete with a hydrotherapy room, 12 locker rooms for all student athletes and offices for the entire Department of Athletics. In total, the building features 16 basketball hoops, six basketball courts and six volleyball courts.

Bradley fans can enjoy the modern facility with nine digital graphic displays and two video boards that significantly enhance the in-game experience. Providing broadcast-quality HD content for the video boards was the primary goal of the XOS Digital design and integration project. The entire complex was cabled with SMPTE hybrid fiber optic, triax and 12-pair audio. Budgets are typically tight for university projects and offer little wiggle room, but the XOS turnkey solution fulfilled all of Bradley’s production needs, and provided equipment to support an array of events.

The allocated space for the control room was limited. However, with a small footprint and multistandard abilities, the Panasonic AC-HS400AV switcher was a perfect fit. The built-in multiviewer eliminated the need for multiple monitors. Two onboard frame stores and 3-D transitions gave the programming a true broadcast look, while the ease of setup and operation provides the student-run production with a professional touch. Graphics from Compix and an iMac for clip playback completed the ensemble within the budgetary guidelines. Sony PMW-EX3 cameras equipped with 12X and 17X Fujinon lenses were chosen for their excellent 1080i capabilities and small size. Telecast Fiber Systems CopperHead fiber-optic interfaces transport the signal to the

control room.

Flexibility played a critical role in the design consideration. In addition to the video boards’ main feed, the control room required Internet streaming, ingest and editing capabilities. Futureproofing the facility for other media, such as smart phone streaming and IPTV, played a major role in the undertaking.

The Basketball Performance Center was equipped with Sony steerable HD cameras and a designated control and recording room. The programming from the main control room is viewable in the practice center video room and all of the team spaces.

Since opening its doors in 2010, the Bradley Arena continues to impact the athletes with cutting-edge training and thrill students and alumni alike with state-of-the-art sports and entertainment experiences.

Submitted by XOS DigitalDesign teamBradley University: Bobby Parker, asst. athletic dir.

Daktronics: Brian Reimer, proj. mgr.; Richard Krautter, proj. eng.

XOS Digital: Jim Pile, broadcast eng.; Tim Goodman, sys. eng.; Derick Jordaan, proj. mgr.Technology at workAJA Video Systems: Digital video acquisition

Apple: Clip storage and playout

Clear-Com: Intercom

Cobalt Digital: Open gear processing and conversion

Compix: LCGn graphics system

Daktronics: Video display and graphics boards

Fujinon: 17X and 12X lenses

Kramer: Video and audio routing

Mackie: Audio system

Marshall: Monitoring

NewTek: 3Play instant replay

Panasonic: AC-HS400AV switcher

Sharp: Monitoring

Sony: PMW-EX3 cameras

Telecast Fiber Systems: CopperHead fiber transmission system, Rattler fiber transmission system



