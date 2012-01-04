Beat the Traffic, TrafficLand team up to provide live traffic video for broadcasters
Beat the Traffic and TrafficLand, the largest authorized aggregator of live traffic video in the U.S., have signed an agreement that allows Beat the Traffic to incorporate TrafficLand's video feeds into its Beat the Traffic 3D solution for media partners.
Effective Jan. 1st, 2012, this partnership will allow broadcasters across the U.S. to supplement their traffic reports with live traffic video in addition to other real-time traffic information.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox