Advanced Broadcast Services expands London playout center with VSC Design

UK full-service play-out full-service provider, Advanced Broadcast Services, has again chosen VSC Design to provide and install a new 32 channel play-out system as part of the company's expansion into new premises in Park Royal, West London. The new system utilizes a Miranda Multiviewer and “Solo” audio monitoring, Crystal Vision distribution, Grass Valley K2 Edge servers and Snell routing.

Since the advent of the Sky Digital platform, Advanced Broadcast Services has constantly developed its play-out operations center, which now supports the needs of more than 45 channels.