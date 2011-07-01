WJCT turns to Telestream Vantage to improve workflow

WJCT, a local station in Jacksonville, FL, has selected Telestream’s Vantage enterprise-class server software to address a variety of video workflow challenges.

A long-time Telestream FlipFactory user, WJCT upgraded to Vantage to take advantage of its ability to automate a greater number of the station’s workflow processes. Since implementing Vantage, WJCT has streamlined its operations and enabled producers to create more content for television, radio and the Web.

Vantage allows WJCT to create intelligent video workflows that make decisions and perform actions, without requiring manual intervention. This includes determining if content is curtained or letterboxed and automatically performing actions based on those findings. WJCT also uses Vantage to monitor editing systems, move, and convert material for master control, the Web and the PBS Cove project with minimal user intervention. Additionally, Vantage is used to remove all real-time transfers of underwriting materials — from creation, approval, QA and loading into the on-air server — with e-mail notifications alerting everyone to the status of the process.