Vomodo introduces SplitSolid backpack video contribution solution

At IBC2010, Vomodo showcased its SplitSolid technology, a mobile broadcast device that can be used anywhere to transmit broadcast-quality video for live TV or Internet video streaming.

Using proprietary technology, the Vomodo team created a live contribution package in a small 12lb backpack. A camera person can comfortably wear the backpack while broadcasting live for more than three hours without a battery change. Batteries can be hot-swapped for uninterrupted broadcasting.

Vomodo technology supports Web, SD and HD-SDI formats, and it provides solid connectivity while walking or at freeway speed. The unit supports variable bit rate streaming, depending on available bandwidth, and live GPS tracking with a Google Maps interface.