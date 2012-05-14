Signiant Media Shuttle to be featured at BroadcastAsia 2012

At BroadcastAsia 2012, Signiant will highlight Media Shuttle — the industry's first file-movement solution expressly designed to meet the needs of media operations staff and end users, as well as engineering and IT. Media Shuttle gives any size workgroup or enterprise the convenience and ease of use of public cloud-based file-sharing services, but without file size limits or security risks associated with storing high-value assets in the cloud.

Configured within minutes by media professionals, Media Shuttle's patent-pending technology provides an easy-to-use interface in the cloud while maintaining content within the secure control of the enterprise network. Media Shuttle is based on the same industry-leading security and acceleration protocols for high-speed file transfers as Signiant's core infrastructure products. Yet, unlike many public cloud-based services, Media Shuttle provides centralized visibility of transfers, including job status, bandwidth usage and user activity.



