OASYS to showcase latest features for automated playout solution at IBC2010

OASYS will highlight the release of Version 5.3 of its IT-based automated playout solution at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

The new features include a software-based QC function and XMLTV output for playlists.

Other new features include:

• The OASYS Manager application, which can now be set to read file content as a software-based QC function. This ensures files can be played on OASYS playout systems and reports non-conformance.

• Through its partnership with VideoTechnics, OASYS will offer a mix of traditional video servers with editing and asset management, integrated with the OASYS Player. With the ability to browse the asset management database, users can import files and sequences into a Player playlist.

• It is now possible to export the playlist in XMLTV format.

