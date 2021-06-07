NBC Olympics Taps Xytech’s ScheduALL

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics will be using Xytech’s ScheduALL's enterprise resource and transmission optimization solution for NBC's production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

This marks the ninth consecutive Olympic Games where NBC Olympics has turned to Xytech’s ScheduALL. The deployment will allow NBC Olympics to leverage the expertise of Xytech’s software and services to orchestrate the logistics of people, equipment, locations and transmission feeds.

“For the ninth consecutive Olympic Games, Xytech has the privilege of contributing to the success of NBC Olympics’ production,” said Greg Dolan, Xytech CCO. “We understand that flawless execution of the transmission feed is incredibly important to the success of NBC Olympics’ presentation from Tokyo. As a result, many people at Xytech dedicate large amounts of time ahead of the broadcast preparing for a perfect execution. During the Olympic Games, we are proud to have a Senior Implementation Manager working alongside NBC Olympics throughout the entirety of the Games.”

“The challenges and complexity in scheduling and managing all of NBC Olympics’ incoming and outgoing transmissions, and technical facilities, as well as Tokyo- and Stamford-based recordings is an incredibly complex and dynamic challenge,” said Dan Robertson, vice president of NBC Olympics IT. “We are glad to have Xytech’s software, its stability, and their support again during these Games.”