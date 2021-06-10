NBC Olympics Taps Ross for Augmented Reality

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics will be using Ross Video for augmented reality productions during the Tokyo Games, the companies announced.

During the production of the Olympic games, Ross Video’s in-house creative and professional services division, Rocket Surgery will be deploying Voyager, the graphics rendering solution (based on the Unreal 4 engine from Epic Games) along with a production crew to integrate the graphic elements designed by the NBC Olympics graphics team and operate the technology on the air.

“Ross Video’s Voyager product will help the NBC Olympics studio operation bring a next-level immersive visual to our studio presentation, bringing augmented reality to our primetime coverage,” said Michael Sheehan, coordinating director, NBC Olympics. “Instrumented Jib & Steadicam will give our creative teams the flexibility to use this great new technology in ways to help tell the stories of these Olympic Games.”

Pete Ross, director of sales USA – Eastern at Ross Video added that “Ross has enjoyed a long relationship with NBC Sports, and we’ve provided graphics solutions for some of the most widely viewed sport events on the planet. We’re extremely excited to be part of NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.”