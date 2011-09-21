Miranda’s Enterprise Suite streamlines content preparation

Miranda Technologies has launched Enterprise Suite, which streamlines content preparation for broadcast playout and VOD publishing. With Enterprise Suite, playout operators are able to review, normalize and approve file-based content before it goes to air, lowering risks during playout.

Enterprise Suite simplifies the normalization of program and advertising content for iTX customers, using automated workflows for analysis, review and fixing of the most important file issues. The normalization offers support for AFD tagging, high-quality up/down video conversion, audio loudness correction, channel tagging and down-mixing, and support for Closed Captions/OP47 subtitles.

This new solution has been designed from the outset to unify workflows for both linear playout and TV Everywhere style VOD content delivery. The same assets, tools and scheduling processes are shared across VOD and linear television operations. The VOD versioning offers all the tools required to create professional, on-demand content across multiple platforms, including support for dynamic ad insertion signaling and Nielsen watermarking.