IMT streamlines manufacturing with Enterprise Resource Planning

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) has announced implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system called Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) at its engineering and manufacturing facility in Mount Olive, NJ.

IFS enables greater efficiency, productivity and lower costs through process automation. IMT expects to reduce inventory costs resulting from better planning, tracking and forecasting of manufacturing requirements. Tasks such as ordering spare parts, logistics, invoicing and data tracking are standardized companywide, streamlining all business functions while increasing quality control.

IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.