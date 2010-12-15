IBIS iFind MAM gains compatibility with OCTOPUS
IBIS and OCTOPUS have completed tests to qualify the IBIS iFind MAM client for use with the OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system. The iFind media search engine can be used in a MOS workflow to find available media in the OCTOPUS6 run down. The browse copy of the media located by iFind can be viewed at the journalist workstations within the OCTOPUS6 user interface.
