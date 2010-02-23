Holophone captures musical performances at 2010 BCS National Championship
Holophone recently worked the stage for the musical performances during the 2010 BCS National Championship football game between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Holophone’s H2-PRO was used to capture a realistic surround-sound experience of the night’s performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” The Holophone mic also was used for performances with Flea, bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and singer/songwriter Josh Grobin, in addition to recording backup tracks in the studio.
