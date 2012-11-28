Broadpeak to unveil nanoCDN technology in Latin America

Broadpeak will showcase its nanoCDN technology for the first time in Latin America at TV Connect LATAM 2012, Dec. 4-5 in Sao Paulo.

nanoCDN is a new CDN technology that leverages subscribers' home networks to reduce infrastructure investments for network service providers. The first application of nanoCDN will be used for live OTT video delivery, with more applications to be supported in the future.

At TV Connect LATAM 2012, Broadpeak will demonstrate how nanoCDN improves the scalability of live OTT TV content by effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure. Using nanoCDN, operators can deliver live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from the operator network.