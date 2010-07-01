Audio-Technica introduces professional monitor headphones

Audio-Technica has introduced the ATH-M10 dynamic stereo headphones, which deliver clarity with a comfortable, lightweight design and natural frequency response ideal for professional monitoring and audio mixing.

The headphones’ closed-back padded circumaural (around-the-ear) ear cups provide acoustic isolation and extended-wearing comfort. The new headphones have 40mm drivers, a lightweight, adjustable headband, dual-sided straight 10ft cable and a stereo 3.5mm connector with snap-on 6.3mm adapter.