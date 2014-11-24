Archimedia Upgrades Master Player and Changes Name to Atlas

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. —Archimedia Technology announced that the Archimedia Master Player is now called Archimedia Atlas. The name change reflects the platform’s evolution from a reference player and tool kit for master files to a full-featured player that supports all kinds of video, audio, and caption/subtitle formats with professional scaling tools to handle a range of content, from Web video to UHD, 4K, and, Archimedia says, beyond. Atlas represents the newest version of the player, with new features that were not found in the last release.



New features in Atlas include frame-accurate syncing of timecodes, caption/subtitle navigation, waveform monitor, vectorscope, and audio-meter measurements, and multichannel audio. Atlas also contains digital cinema decryption in the studio model and a sophisticated frame-size scaler that detects a file's frame size and offers logically related display formats. It now plays frame sequences through subfolders and alerts the user to errors in the frame sequence. The timecode reader now shows all timecode tracks—such as MXF MaterialPackage, MXF SourcePackage, and Essence Track—embedded in the media file. Finally, in jog/shuttle/seek mode, Atlas can display interlaced video formats in precision modes, which is critical for verifying pulldown sequences and the accuracy of scene transitions in interlaced video.



Atlas is a free upgrade for Archimedia customers, who can download it from their Archimedia support portal. For new customers, Atlas is available in single-seat licenses, group licenses, and on all Archimedia hardware media appliances at the same prices as the previous version of the player. All outstanding quotes remain valid.