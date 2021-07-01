NextGen TV: Evoca TV Selects Vewd OpX To Power Subscriber Experience

BOISE, Idaho, and OSLO, Norway—Hybrid OTA-OTT pay-TV provider Evoca TV has chosen Vewd OpX to power its Next-Gen TV-based service, the vendor announced.

Vewd OpX is integrated into Evoca’s Scout receiver and provides linear, on-demand and apps in an intuitive, modern TV experience. It combines pay TV, OTT, linear and hybrid TV into a seamless viewing experience, while offering the features operators need to drive subscriber uptake and retention, the company said.

Evoca TV leverages ATSC 3.0’s support for both over-the-air and over-the-top IP delivery to offer a $50-per-month pay-TV subscription offering local TV channels, a variety of networks and on-demand content typically available from traditional MVPDs.

“Vewd’s unique expertise in this space, coupled with deep content relationships, ensures we can deliver the high-quality experience our customers want,” said Evoca President and CEO Todd Achilles. “With Vewd OpX we can delight our customers with a modern experience and offer popular on-demand content at an unbeatable price point.”

Vewd OpX offers:

Instant access to key regional broadcast and OTT apps and a catalog of deployment-ready OTT content;

Deep analytics to support audience targeting and insights and cloud services, including performance measurement and device management;

Customization options including look, feel and content promotions configured in the cloud;

Seamless integration with service delivery platforms; and

Deployment of any OD and chipset.pty list

Vewd OpX is based on the Vewd OS framework, a customizable, consumer-grade, silicon-to-content software platform for both smart TV and pay TV, Vewd said.

“Vewd OpX gives Evoca a complete first screen solution managed entirely from the cloud that offers customers a seamless experience whether they’re watching OTT, linear or hybrid content,” said Henrik Sten, vice president of sales and business development at Vewd. “Despite cord-cutting pressures on traditional pay TV, Evoca underscores how efficiently combining linear and OTT provides tremendous value for end-users.”