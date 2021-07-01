NextGen TV: Evoca TV Selects Vewd OpX To Power Subscriber Experience
By Phil Kurz
Vewd OpX is integrated into Evoca’s Scout receiver and delivers an intuitive viewer experience
BOISE, Idaho, and OSLO, Norway—Hybrid OTA-OTT pay-TV provider Evoca TV has chosen Vewd OpX to power its Next-Gen TV-based service, the vendor announced.
Vewd OpX is integrated into Evoca’s Scout receiver and provides linear, on-demand and apps in an intuitive, modern TV experience. It combines pay TV, OTT, linear and hybrid TV into a seamless viewing experience, while offering the features operators need to drive subscriber uptake and retention, the company said.
Evoca TV leverages ATSC 3.0’s support for both over-the-air and over-the-top IP delivery to offer a $50-per-month pay-TV subscription offering local TV channels, a variety of networks and on-demand content typically available from traditional MVPDs.
“Vewd’s unique expertise in this space, coupled with deep content relationships, ensures we can deliver the high-quality experience our customers want,” said Evoca President and CEO Todd Achilles. “With Vewd OpX we can delight our customers with a modern experience and offer popular on-demand content at an unbeatable price point.”
Vewd OpX offers:
- Instant access to key regional broadcast and OTT apps and a catalog of deployment-ready OTT content;
- Deep analytics to support audience targeting and insights and cloud services, including performance measurement and device management;
- Customization options including look, feel and content promotions configured in the cloud;
- Seamless integration with service delivery platforms; and
- Deployment of any OD and chipset.pty list
Vewd OpX is based on the Vewd OS framework, a customizable, consumer-grade, silicon-to-content software platform for both smart TV and pay TV, Vewd said.
“Vewd OpX gives Evoca a complete first screen solution managed entirely from the cloud that offers customers a seamless experience whether they’re watching OTT, linear or hybrid content,” said Henrik Sten, vice president of sales and business development at Vewd. “Despite cord-cutting pressures on traditional pay TV, Evoca underscores how efficiently combining linear and OTT provides tremendous value for end-users.”
More information is available on the Vewd website.
Phil Kurz is contributing editor to TV Technology
