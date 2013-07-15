Vislink to present motorized MSAT

At IBC2013, Vislink will introduce a motorized version of the Advent MSAT satellite terminal. Advent MSAT is a fully integrated satellite data terminal, capable of supporting either a 90cm or 120cm antenna.

The motorized MSAT adds the option of a 120cm reflector and also offers improved data throughput rates of up to 10Mb/s, making it an ideal system for a first-on-the-scene broadcast uplink. With simultaneous three-axis motorization and one-button auto acquire, the MSAT data terminal offers full support for two-way video, voice and data communications, designed for rapid deployment and one-man operation in a variety of scenarios.

The motorized MSAT is a full tri-band optioned system that can support X, Ka and Ku band configurations, capable of delivering HD video and data from anywhere in the world. The feeds can also be swapped in the field.

For more information, visit Vislink at IBC Stand 1.A69.