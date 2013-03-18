Harris Broadcast to unveil low-power VHF transmitter for global use

Harris Broadcast will introduce its Platinum VAX Compact Class range of VHF transmitters at the 2013 NAB Show.

The company also will introduce new transmitter plug-in modules, including an ISDB-Tb remux solution and off-air digital receivers.

The Platinum VAX Compact Class series is the latest addition to the company’s transmitter portfolio, ensuring a solution for virtually any VHF analog or digital power requirement. The new series is best suited for low-power transmitting stations and gap filler applications. It is especially useful for covering specific regions in extended markets or difficult terrains.

Platinum VAX Compact Class transmitters cover low-power VHF transmissions in a 2RU chassis design. The new series integrates Harris Broadcast Apex M2X exciters to enable simple modulation changes and analog-to-digital upgrades, supporting ATSC, DVB-T/T2 and ISDB-Tb.

The company’s new ISDB-Tb internal remux module allows broadcasters to insert local broadcast information, including electronic program guide (EPG) data, while using their existing distribution systems.

See Harris Broadcast at 2013 NAB Show booth N2503.