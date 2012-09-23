Sennheiser introduces Digital 9000 wireless mic system

Sennheiser unveiled Digital 9000, a digital wireless system that can transmit completely uncompressed audio, artifact-free and with superb dynamics.

Digital 9000 includes the EM 9046 receiver, SKM 9000 handheld and SK 9000 bodypack transmitters, and a comprehensive suite of accessories. It has been designed for the highest channel counts in today’s increasingly dense frequency environment.

The digital wireless system is fitted with two transmission modes to suit any need and environment. The HD mode will transmit entirely uncompressed, artifact-free audio, rivaling a high-quality cabled microphone. The long-range (LR) mode has been designed for difficult transmission environments with many sources of interference. It ensures maximum range with a proprietary Sennheiser digital audio codec.

Digital 9000 offers IR synchronization between receivers and transmitters and a convenient antenna loop-through for creating larger receiving systems. The system does not generate any intermodulation products. The high linearity of the entire system, from transmitters to antennas and receivers, and a special transmitter design make laborious intermodulation calculation a thing of the past. Transmission frequencies can now be evenly spaced without generating intermodulation, maximizing channel count in congested RF environments.

The receiver also automatically measures the RF cable loss between the receiver and the booster and adjusts the gain accordingly.