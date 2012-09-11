Sisvel makes progress in forming DVB-C2 patent pool

Sisvel announced at IBC2012 that it has been coordinating meetings among owners of patents essential to the DVB-C2 standard with the aim of creating a patent pool to offer licenses under a combined portfolio of patents.

Companies participating in Sisvel's effort so far are: DTVG Licensing, France Telecom, TDF, LG Electronics, and Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI).

According to Sisvel, the patent owners already have agreed on the a couple of principles for the structure of a DVB-C2 patent pool, including no use fee for DVB-C2 transmissions and a royalty rate not exceeding 1 Euro per standard DVB-C2 receiver.

“We have made substantial progress with our participating patent owners in a relatively short period of time, and the joint licensing platform we are creating will promote broad-based adoption of the DVB-C2 standard by providing more certainty and confidence to all those considering the technology," said Sisvel InternationalCEOGiustino de Sanctis.

The facilitation process remains open to other companies holding patents believed to be essential for the DVB-C2 standard, as defined by the standard documents ETSI EN 302 769. Candidate patents must be reviewed for essentiality by an independent evaluator.

Sisvel will make available detailed information on patent submission and other procedures for participating in the process via email: DVB-C2@sisvel.com.