Rascular IBC 2012 Preview

Rascular is a broadcast software company based in the UK. It specialises in highly evolved device control and media management tools that provide operators with direct access to third-party hardware technologies. The company’s Flagship product Helm allows customers to pick best-of-breed systems – branding devices, routers, video servers, VTRs, multi-image display processors and modular gear - from a range of different manufactures and provides a single, integrated, user-defined control/monitoring surface for operators. Helm, along with Commander, Mediant and the ET Updater range, is deployed by broadcasters and playout providers globally. Used by over 150 broadcasters worldwide including Discovery Communications Europe, BSkyB, Red Bee Media, M-Net, Sky Italia and ARD.

LAUNCHING AT IBC 2012:

Helm with Ross Video openGear integration – At IBC 2012 Rascular is launching the latest version of its flagship product Helm. In a major product advance, Helm is now integrated with Ross Video’s openGear protocol. Helm allows customers to pick best-of-breed technologies – branding devices, routers, video servers, VTRs, multi-image display processors and modular gear - from a range of different manufacturers and provides a single, integrated, user-defined PC-based control/monitoring surface for operators. By integrating with Ross Video’s openGear® platform standard – which is designed from the ground up as an open protocol – Helm now has the potential to control any and all technology that adheres to the openGear standard. In combination with the recent announcement that Helm is now also integrated with Snell’s RollCall protocol, the range of technology with which the platform integrates now spreads across the industry.

