Broadcast Sports, Inc. weathers the storm at Congressional Country Club

At this past weekend’s AT&T National Golf Tournament, Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI) successfully weathered one of the worst storms ever to hit the Mid-Atlantic region. On Friday night, June 29, a line of storms with 80 mph winds, heavy rain and intense lightening ripped through the area leaving millions without power and Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD covered in downed trees and debris. Despite the extensive damage throughout the region, BSI’s field team arrived at the course on Saturday morning and as expected, found all of their equipment in place and fully functioning, ready for the day’s broadcast.

The golf course itself sustained so much damage that it was closed to spectators and volunteers on Saturday and tournament play was delayed until 1:00 p.m. for safety reasons. Despite the adverse conditions of the course, BSI was ready to go live well before the Golf Channel’s rescheduled broadcast began at 1:00 p.m. and CBS’s broadcast began at 3:00 p.m. BSI provided eight wireless camera links with CCU, six wireless effects microphones, two talent packs with IFB and several communications devices for the event. BSI’s technology and RF infrastructure allowed the camera operators to travel freely around the course without being inhibited by the obstacles that resulted from the storm.

“Our teams take great pains to ensure that every show goes smoothly,” says Peter Larsson, BSI’s General Manager. “We can’t control what Mother Nature will send our way, but we have strict quality control standards in place that mitigate the effects of an incident like this. After 30 years in the business, we’ve seen our share of weather-related issues so we are always prepared for the worst.”

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For almost 30 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems rental for television broadcasting. Headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of entertainment events around the world including the PGA and LPGA Tours, Triple Crown, INDYCAR, NASCAR, NFL, X Games, MTV Video Music Awards, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc., visit www.BroadcastSportsInc.com or www.facebook.com/BroadcastSportsInc.

Contact:

Katharine Richardson

Richlyn Marketing, LLC

Kate@RichlynMarketing.com

(615) 243-0619