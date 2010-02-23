AUDIO-TECHNICA U.S. OFFERS REBATES ON UNIPOINT® MICS AND MICROSET® HEADWORN MICS

— $30.00 “Clear Sound Rebates” offer valid through April 30, 2010 —

STOW, OH, February 23, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a world leader in transducer technology, is offering a $30.00 rebate on all its UniPoint® Installed-Sound Microphones and MicroSet® Subminiature Omni Condenser Headworn Microphones purchased from an authorized Audio-Technica U.S. dealer between February 1, 2010, and April 30, 2010. There is no limit on the number of rebates – registrants will get $30.00 back for each and every qualified product they purchase. For a complete list of products eligible for the $30 rebate, and online registration form, please visit audio-technica.com and click on “Clear Sound Rebates.”

Audio-Technica’s renowned UniPoint hanging, gooseneck, handheld and boundary microphones offer solutions for every house-of-worship need, and freedom from unwanted radio frequency interference. The MicroSet models feature inconspicuous, lightweight headset design, ideal for applications requiring minimum visibility and maximum intelligibility.