AUDIO-TECHNICA U.S. OFFERS REBATES ON UNIPOINT® MICS AND MICROSET® HEADWORN MICS
— $30.00 “Clear Sound Rebates” offer valid through April 30, 2010 —
STOW, OH, February 23, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a world leader in transducer technology, is offering a $30.00 rebate on all its UniPoint® Installed-Sound Microphones and MicroSet® Subminiature Omni Condenser Headworn Microphones purchased from an authorized Audio-Technica U.S. dealer between February 1, 2010, and April 30, 2010. There is no limit on the number of rebates – registrants will get $30.00 back for each and every qualified product they purchase. For a complete list of products eligible for the $30 rebate, and online registration form, please visit audio-technica.com and click on “Clear Sound Rebates.”
Audio-Technica’s renowned UniPoint hanging, gooseneck, handheld and boundary microphones offer solutions for every house-of-worship need, and freedom from unwanted radio frequency interference. The MicroSet models feature inconspicuous, lightweight headset design, ideal for applications requiring minimum visibility and maximum intelligibility.
