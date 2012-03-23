Televisa San Ángel Standardizes on HARMAN Studer OnAir 3000 Consoles

SAN ÁNGEL, Mexico - In an upgrade that dramatically improves the workflow and quality of its audio system, Televisa in Mexico recently purchased eight HARMAN Studer OnAir 3000 consoles for use in its San Ángel facility. Televisa is the largest media conglomerate in Latin America and in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa San Ángel is Televisa's center of production for "telenovelas," soap operas, game shows and reality television, and handles the majority of post-production work for Televisa. San Ángel also contains the Televisa Center of Artistic Education, whose students form more than 85 percent of Televisa's production staff.

Each of the 18-fader models at Televista San Ángel is being used in separate studios to mix audio for a variety of programming. "We needed special configurations on the consoles because the studios are handling multiple programs," said Rafael Alfaro Bugarini of Televisa.

"We wanted consistency throughout the facility, which is why we decided to have the same model console in eight different rooms," Alfaro added. "We also wanted to grow in terms of sound quality, which is why we chose the OnAir 3000 in particular."

The Studer OnAir 3000's range of compact and elegant control surface modules incorporates the same patented "Touch'n'Action" philosophy on color GUI screens. The console has three main stereo mix buses plus an audition facility, four stereo AUX buses, 16 mix-minus sends configurable as AUXes, and three independent studio monitoring circuits and offers full dynamics, EQ and input/output routing in each channel.

"With the OnAir 3000 console, we are able to have more capability with each fader," Alfaro noted. "This means we can do so much more with less consoles. And the consoles aren't as big, but they offer more features than other models."

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.