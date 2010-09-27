ESPN shells out more 3-D

Following its experience with the World Cup in June, ESPN 3D broadcast its fourth college football game on the new network Sept. 25, featuring a game between South Carolina and Auburn. It was second week in a row that an Auburn game was featured live on ESPN 3D.

This season ESPN it would feature approximately 13 college football games in 3-D, including the 2011 BCS National Championship game Jan. 10 in Glendale, AZ.

Sony is the official sponsor of college football on ESPN 3D, and college football games televised on ESPN 3D are using Sony professional HD cameras on PACE rigs. Additional programming for ESPN 3D will be announced throughout the year and will include NBA and college basketball games as well as the Winter X Games 15, live from Aspen, CO, in January.