Myers ProTrack Makes Work Flow At The Vacation Channel

BRANSON, MISSOURI SPECIALTY CHANNEL ADDS SOPHISTICATED TRAFFIC, SALES & SCHEDULING MANAGEMENT

Northampton, MA – Myers Information Systems – a leading developer of broadcast traffic, business, and content management software – today announced a successful implementation of the company's flagship ProTrack suite by The Vacation Channel. Based in Branson, Missouri, TVC offers a mix of news, weather and information focused on the lifestyle and rich variety of entertainment options available in and around Branson with coverage to some 50,000 in-home and hotel/motel room viewers.

"For the last couple years, we’ve searched for a traffic system that would provide the right kind of tools," said Gary Leach, the channel's director of operations. "We have very specific and unique operating needs; the more we saw of ProTrack's diversity and flexibility, the more we knew we'd found the right system. Its Sales System is an added bonus, letting us manage, control and maximize current and future revenue streams for our broadcast, as well as cable, special events, the Web … literally any revenue stream we'd want to track and manage. And, yes, all at a price that fit within our budget."

"While this may be a relatively small market channel, their air day is filled with live programming and a robust commercial schedule," noted Crist Myers, company CEO and president. "A capable broadcast content management system is essential to the successful growth of their business. We are very pleased to welcome The Vacation Channel to our ever-growing community of radio and television stations."

ProTrack, Myers' highly regarded flagship suite is available in both radio and television editions. It offers comprehensive scheduling and business management for individual, multichannel and multi-station facilities. Actively used by more than 226 media outlets, supporting more than 1,300 channels, ProTrack provides a high-level of structure and scalability, without sacrificing flexibility, for today's rapidly evolving media environments.

About Myers Information Systems

Myers Information Systems, Inc. has been developing broadcast management software since 1989. The Company provides technology and services for television, radio and other digital media providers designed to improve every aspect of their operations, from contracting to invoicing, media management to scheduling, and from trafficking to reconciliation. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com

About The Vacation Channel

The Vacation Channel has been the visitor information source for Branson, Missouri and the Tri-Lakes area for more than 18 years. It provides television programming – news, weather and entertainment – as well as video production services. For additional information, please visit: www.tvcbranson.com

