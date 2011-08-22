Broadcast Sports, Inc. Swings into 3D Action at the 2011 Little League World Series

Hanover, MD…Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI) is hitting the 65th Little League World Series this week to provide ESPN with 3D coverage of the baseball games in Williamsport, PA. This year, ESPN will produce all LLWS games from Lamade Stadium in 2D and 3D using a single truck and crew. Games in the adjacent Volunteer Stadium will receive 2D treatment only using an independent mobile unit.

BSI is providing a dual wireless miniature HD camera link for coverage inside the stadium and will add a site to extend coverage area, one dual wireless UHF camera control, one spread spectrum data link for 3D Pace CamNet Data, one UHF Camera PL, and two UHF handheld radios and accessories. Two BSI RF Technicians will be on site to set and support the system.

Size and power consumption for 3D is a challenge when trying to maintain portability. BSI has developed a miniature HD transmitter that fills that need with a smaller foot print, lighter weight and lower power consumption in a broadcast quality unit that is not otherwise available commercially.

The ability to include a wireless 3D camera rig gives an additional storytelling tool to the ESPN Production team for this annual classic series. And with teams converging on Williamsport from around the globe, viewers can count on BSI to bring them action like they’ve never seen before in what is truly a “World” Series. ESPN’s coverage of the Little League World Series on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3D ESPN3.com, begins Thursday, Aug. 18.

