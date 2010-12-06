RTP MADEIRA INSTALLS TWO SOLID STATE LOGIC C10 CONSOLES

C10s Handle News and Live Production Programming

MADEIRA, PORTUGAL – RTP Madeira, a regional Portuguese television channel operated by Rádio e Televisão de Portugal, has upgraded its production facilities with two Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Consoles. The station produces programming and news for cable distribution to the Madeira Islands and via satellite for the Azores Islands. The C10 HD consoles, part of a move into an all-HD digital production workflow, are supported by two XLogic Alpha-Link Live I/O units and four Alpha-Link 8 RMP eight-channel microphone preamp units controllable from the console.

“The two SSL C10 HD consoles won a public tender and are clearly the best console for this installation,” says António Vieira, Sales Manager for AuVid Cientifico, the SSL representative for Portugal. “RTP Madeira is a television channel that has its own production and programming beyond the network feeds from RTP1 on mainland Portugal. One of the consoles is installed in News Studio 1 for live-to-air and the other is being installed in Production Studio 2, supporting live-to-air and live-to-capture talk shows, popular music programs and the like.”

The Madeira Archipelago is located south west of the Portuguese coast, 610 miles from Lisbon with a population of just less than 250,000. Programming interests range from sports, with an emphasis on soccer, professional basketball and surfing, to local food, music and news presentations. The C10 HD was of particular interest because of space and budget restraints.

“There were many considerations in choosing the C10 HD for the Madeira installation,” Vieira relates. “The C10 HD brings the pedigree and power of an SSL digital broadcast console to this smaller studio complex, giving RTP Madeira the same production features as a large network studio. The console has great specifications and came in at a good price point which was critical for this installation. There is no other console in its class that offers the

advanced feature set and made-for-broadcast design of the C10 HD. We were very happy that we did not need to get a digital console that was really designed for music studio applications, not for broadcast.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.