Check Out Our New Look!



Tom Butts is the Editor in Chief of TV Technology.



The beginning of the year is always a good time to take stock, perhaps adopt a new look, fulfill that New Year's resolution that looked so promising just weeks ago.





Here at TV Technology, we decided to honor the new year with a new look for tvtechnology.com. Have you checked it out yet? We've updated the design, simplifying and streamlining the content to make it easier for you to navigate. Want to know what's on readers' minds at the moment? We've added a new trending feature that provides an "at a glance" look at what topics are most popular on that particular day. We've made it easier to connect with TV Technology's presence on the major social networks, including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Be sure to check out our extensive library and archive of Webinars and ebooks in our Resource Center. And with TV Technology's strong international presence, we've added all the articles from our Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America editions to the site as well.



We've also made it easier for you to find the topics you're most interested in, whether you're in operations, distribution or content creation. While you're visiting the site, if you haven't already, take time to sign up for the digital edition of our print magazine or our email newsletters that provide timely, comprehensive updates on the news that affects you the most, whether it's our daily Newsbytes, Doug Lung's RF Report or Audio Tips.



The amount of information and news that's available today is staggering; we know you have a limited time in your daily schedule to stay up to date on the important industry news of the day. That's why we're making it easier for you to navigate our online resources and stay informed. Tell us what you think at tvtech@nbmedia.com!



* * *



We don't often get a chance to thank the persons "behind the scenes" here at TV Technology, but I wanted to take this opportunity to extend a heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Carter Ross, the outgoing editorial director for the Broadcast/Video Group here at NewBay. Carter, an 18 year veteran of this magazine group, is moving on to other ventures, while Paul McLane, the veteran editor in chief of Radio World, our sister publication, is taking over the reins and we welcome his valuable expertise and insight. Congratulations to Paul on his new role!

