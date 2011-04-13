New DAS MultiPlayer(TM) Enables Flexible Playout of Audio Alerts From One EAS Encoder/Decoder Across Multiple Streams

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 6, 2011 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS), today introduced the MultiPlayer(TM), a discrete four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher that eliminates the one-channel-at-a-time restriction when a single EAS encoder/decoder unit is shared across multiple streams. Paired with any DASDEC(TM) emergency messaging platform, the unique MultiPlayer system elevates EAS/CAP messaging in multichannel audio environments by making as many as five completely independent EAS audio channels playable at a time.

"Single-playhead models can add unwanted delay in delivering audio alerts across multiple stations, even causing emergency messaging to step on programming or advertising," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "While these issues can be costly in that they annoy the viewer or, worse, the advertiser, addressing them through the installation of an encoder/decoder on every stream can be cost-prohibitive. Finally, the MultiPlayer gives broadcasters an appealing alternative. Each MultiPlayer stream offers a unique station identification with no delays, no restrictions, and no tricky programming, and it can actually cost the broadcaster less per stream than other less elegant solutions."

The Digital Alert Systems DASDEC serves as the host controller for the MultiPlayer and processes all EAS/CAP alerts, with each audio alert stored in a playhead, ready for immediate airing. The MultiPlayer itself, linked via a networked connection, features four discrete audio recorders/players, each with a three-position audio switch capable of playing audio files and switching to the appropriate outputs when commanded. Each of the four channels is controlled independently either by direct GPIs or through the network. Front-panel status indicators and separately definable GPOs make operating status evident at a glance.

Audio alert playout is performed either by command of the DASDEC or with simple GPIs, which make the MultiPlayer the simplest way to fully emulate five discrete EAS encoder/decoders. Each channel is equipped with failsafe relays that ensure program sources pass directly through in the event of power loss. This game-changing solution allows station automation or staffed operations to play alerts based on the playlist schedule and not on the limitations of the EAS device.

The compact 1RU MultiPlayer is available as a simple upgrade to new and installed DASDEC systems, and it is field-configurable for either digital or analog audio.

