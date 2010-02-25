LEADING MUSICAL INSTRUMENT AND PROFESSIONAL AUDIO MANUFACTURERS SUPPORT GRAMMY® WEEK EVENT HOSTED BY THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING®, HONORING ISLAND RECORDS FOUNDER CHRIS BLACKWELL

Held at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles, "Catch a Fire" Is the P&E Wing’s Third Annual Gathering Recognizing Achievements and Contributions of the Music Industry’s Production Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2010) — On Wednesday, January 27, 2010, leading musical instrument and professional audio companies showed their support as The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® honored Island Records founder and legendary record producer Chris Blackwell, who received the P&E Wing's Commitment to Excellence Award. The event, entitled "Catch a Fire," was held at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles and was the third annual gathering during GRAMMY® Week that seeks to recognize the achievements and contributions of the music industry's technical creative community. This year's event, held as part of the run-up to the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast, was co-hosted by Honorary Event Chairs (and multiple GRAMMY winners) Jimmy Jam and Daniel Lanois. Also in attendance were Jackson Browne, Quincy Jones, Chris Lord-Alge, Jerry Moss, Phil Ramone, Robbie Robertson and Lucinda Williams, to name a few.

West L.A. Music and The Village Studios served as presenting sponsors for the event. Co-sponsors included such leading professional audio manufacturers/institutions as Avid®; Shure Incorporated; PMC Ltd.; Prism Sound; Harman International brands AKG Acoustics, JBL, and Lexicon; Monster Cable® Products; Melodyne®; Korg USA; Native Instruments; MXL; KRK Systems; and Sennheiser. Eco-friendly cocktails were provided courtesy of Anheuser-Busch, VeeV and Fiji Water.

Maureen Droney, Senior Executive Director of the P&E Wing, noted, "We’re extremely proud that this event has taken on such importance to our community, and we are tremendously grateful that these manufacturers lent their support to such a gathering."

Pictured are (top row, L-R): William Sculley, West L.A. Music; Casey Young, Lexicon; Mark Spiwak, West L.A. Music; Matt Ferguson, Korg USA; Frank Oglethorpe, Prism Sound; Linda White, Avid Technology, Inc.; Maurice Patist, PMC Ltd.; Greg Pedersen, Monster Cable® Products; Noel Gould, West L.A. Music/Monster Cable Products; Phil Johnson, Korg USA; Gage Karst, Monster Cable Products; Maureen Droney, The Recording Academy®; and Mark Posgay, Monster Cable Products. (Bottom row, L-R): Dave Anderson, Avid Technology, Inc.; Mark Brunner, Shure Incorporated; Gadget Hopkins, West L.A. Music; Michael MacDonald, Harman International, Inc.; and Peter Chaikin, JBL Professional. These representatives from leading musical instrument/professional audio manufacturers supported the P&E Wing’s GRAMMY® Week event, entitled "Catch a Fire," held on January 27, 2010, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles. Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage.com. Photo Courtesy of The Recording Academy®/WireImage.com/Maury Phillips © 2010.