In full motion: FoveaHD makes NAB debut

Cost-effective HD and SD motion compensated standards converter with real-time noise reduction and image enhancement

British video image processing hardware manufacturer, Calibre UK will introduce the new FoveaHD MEMC motion compensated frame rate converter into the broadcast marketplace at NAB 2012.

"The FoveaHD is a completely new motion compensated standards convertor designed for cost-effective and smooth SD and HD broadcasting. Typical applications for FoveaHD include newsgathering, mobile operations, outside broadcasting and live events to studio dubbing and satellite broadcast communications,” says Tim Brooksbank, Chairman at Calibre UK.

The convertor has multiple SD and HD inputs and outputs to enable upconversion, downconversion, cross conversion, as well as converting between all common frame rates. Adding to its functionality, the FoveaHD convertor is equipped with 3G-SDI and Analog I/O. FoveaHD provides motion compensated HD and SD standards conversion at the price of a standard linear video converter.

FoveaHD also has powerful image restoration capabilities for archive conversion, a valuable library asset.

VITC embedded time code is supported and includes automatic delay and correction.

The 2U rack system has control via Ethernet or front panel keyboard ensuring smooth integration.

“The introduction of FoveaHD follows the success of our VideoExcel series broadcast grade universal format converters and frame synchronizers, which will also be on show at NAB alongside the latest HQView530 video scalers, format convertors and scan convertors aimed at the professional video market,” adds Brooksbank.

Calibre UK will exhibit on booth N1817 at NAB 2012 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA between 16-19 April 2012.

www.calibreuk.com