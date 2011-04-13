RAI Television of Italy Advances High-Definition Production and Distribution Operations With Hitachi SK-HD1000 and EFP Cameras

FRANKFURT, Germany -- April 12, 2011 -- Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe today announced that RAI Television Corporation of Italy has selected Hitachi's state-of-the-art high-definition (HD) television cameras to upgrade its digital studios and facilities throughout Italy. By completion of the project, RAI will take delivery of more than 150 Hitachi SK-HD1000 studio and EFP cameras and provide Italian and global television audiences with superior-quality HD content production and distribution.

RAI selected Hitachi after conducting extensive trials of all leading brands of high-end HD studio cameras. The Hitachi cameras were chosen for their high quality, efficiency, and price performance and will integrate via fiber and triax communications as well as with wireless systems. More than 150 camera chains will be used as RAI upgrades its studio and OB operations to HD.

"We are honored to be selected as partner to RAI, and are delighted to have been awarded this contract with the tremendous efforts of our Italian representative, CVE, which will provide comprehensive technical support from its offices in Milan and Rome. The competition to meet RAI's advanced specifications was intense and we look forward to successfully delivering leading-edge camera systems, based on the latest proven technological developments in HD," said Masahiko Kato, GM of Hitachi Kokusai's Global Business Division.

Hitachi SK-HD cameras are the first truly flexible dockable HD TV cameras that allow multiple configurations thanks to their fiber optic, digital triax cable, and wireless transmission adapters. The SK-HD range offers the choice of native 1080i or 720p CCD options. The SK-HD1000 camera is complemented by a range of accessories including a full studio adapter that enables the use of both hanger-type and bayonet-type lenses without removing the camera from the adapter, an easy-to-use camera control unit, and a digital triax system.

About RAI

Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI) is the Italian state-owned public service broadcaster controlled by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance. RAI is the biggest television company in Italy. RAI operates many television channels and radio stations, broadcasting in analog terrestrial (until 2013), in digital terrestrial and in several satellite and IPTV offerings. RAI is one of the 23 founding broadcasting organizations of the European Broadcasting Union, formed in 1950.

About CVE

CVE is a leading Italian broadcasting and telecommunications equipment sales and support company that represents the leading global brands in Italy. Its mission focuses on the design, implementation and support of advanced technology solutions for leading broadcast and telecommunications organizations. More information is available at www.cve-italy.com.

About Hitachi Broadcast

Hitachi Broadcast is the broadcast technology department of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe GmbH in EMEA. Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc Tokyo, Japan.

Additional information on Hitachi Kokusai Electric Europe GmbH and its products is available at www.hitachi-keu.com or by phone at +49 6102 833 20.

