L'Equipe TV chooses Quantel for playout

Leading French sports broadcaster relies on Enterprise sQ for 24/7 delivery

L'Equipe TV, France's No. 1 sports news broadcaster, has chosen Quantel to meet its need for an integrated playout system to handle its entire programme and commercials output 24/7.

The new Quantel system will handle playout of sports news programming from L'Equipe's existing Enterprise sQ fast-turnaround production system as well as commercials and all other programming that makes up the broadcaster's on-air output. The new HD-ready playout system comprises two mirrored sQ servers, each with 120 hours' storage, configured into two mirrored zones to provide full operational resilience. The system also includes Quantel sQ Record and sQ Play applications to provide back up to L'Equipe TV's automation system. File ingest/export is handled by Quantel Power Portals.

"We have been doing our news playout from our Quantel news production system since we installed it in 2010, and it has gone without a hitch in the two years since," said Sébastien Valère, Operations and Marketing Manager of L'Equipe TV. "So we're already very familiar with the quality and speed of Quantel solutions. The close integration we can achieve between news production and playout with the two Quantel systems, as well as our automation, means there will be no delays - the moment material is ready, it can go straight to air. It was therefore a very simple decision to select Quantel for all our playout requirements."

"The Quantel system will also allow us to transition seamlessly - almost overnight - to HD or mixed SD/HD broadcasting as and when the opportunity or need arises," added L'Equipe TV CTO, Patrick Vautier.

"We're delighted that L'Equipe TV has returned to Quantel to meet its playout needs," said Quantel Sales Director, Martin Mulligan. "Their fast-turnaround requirement puts a premium on a really smooth and efficient workflow; it's in just this kind of challenging production environment that Quantel technology really excels."

About Quantel

Quantel is a world-leading developer of innovative, high performance content creation and delivery systems across post, broadcast and Stereo3D. We are driven by a passion to create the most open and efficient tools for the digital age. Quantel's product range includes: multi-resolution finishing systems; award-winning color correction solutions; stereoscopic 3D post systems and integrated news and sports production systems. They all deliver the creative, productive and profitable workflows that give post houses and broadcasters the edge they need to thrive and grow in today's highly competitive global media market.

More about Quantel at http://www.quantel.com