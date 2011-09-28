Scharff Weisberg Provides Audio Support to Food Network’s “Iron Chef” Franchise

Scharff Weisberg, Inc. helped capture the sizzle that comes with the steak by supplying a complement of wired and wireless microphones for the next season of Food Network's "Iron ChefAmerica" series and an episode of the "The Next Iron Chef" reality show.

Scharff Weisberg Vice President Scott Schachter reports that the company provided Sennheiser 3K and 5K series wireless mics, AKG audience reaction mics and assorted Sennheiser shotgun and gooseneck mics to support existing audio gear at Food Network's 8,000-square-foot Chelsea studio. Over the course of about a month, the network shot sequences for "The Next Iron Chef" of the popular reality show that will premiere its fourth season this October then lensed 25 episodes of "Iron Chef: America" plus specials to commemorate upcoming holidays.

"Every time we do the show we don't have enough mics in-house to accommodate our needs," says Jon Piereth, studio supervisor for Food Network. "We need extra wireless mics for 13-14 people, including sous-chefs and judges, plus back ups. Shotguns are on each camera to pick up the action, audience mics capture reactions and goosenecks are on the front of each infrared burner on the grill to capture the crackle and sizzle."

Scharff Weisberg has been supporting Food Network with audio equipment for the eleven years that Piereth has been with the studio and before he arrived. "They provided the full-scale audio package for 'Emeril Live,'" he recalls. "From small-scale projects to our shows, they're usually our main source for anything audio."

Piereth gives kudos to Scharff Weisberg's large product inventory and timely customer service. "Sometimes I call late the day before and everything gets here the next morning," he says. "We have a great relationship."

Scharff Weisberg and Video Applications are collaborating partners to clients requiring unique and imaginative solutions for their event, spectacle and large-meeting lighting, sound and video needs whether local, national or worldwide. For more information visit www.scharffweisberg.com or www.videoapps.com.