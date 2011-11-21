Red TX Brings Stunning Broadcast Audio Quality To Coldplay’s Madrid Album Launch

Broadcast sound specialist Red TX has once again helped a mega band reach out to its fans around the world by capturing the broadcast audio for Coldplay’s recent album launch at the Plaza de Toros Stadium in Madrid.

17,000 fans in the stadium were joined by 44 million other fans around the world to watch the spectacular show on You Tube. Coldplay’s set included hits such as Yellow, God Put A Smile Upon Your Face, Fix You, Clocks and Viva La Vida as well as the singles Paradise and Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall from their new album Mylo Xyloto.

The concert was mixed on board Red TX’s new truck, Red II, by renowned live sound engineer and Red TX director Tim Summerhayes. He provided a live stereo audio feed to the Visions mobile, which was capturing the video in High Definition and providing onward broadcast to You Tube.

Summerhayes also recorded the concert in 5.1 surround sound for subsequent DVD release.

Commenting on the project Tim Summerhayes says: “It was a challenge because we had very limited rehearsal time, but we worked closely with Coldplay’s production team of Dan Green and Rick Simpson and between us we kept everyone smiling.”

Red TX was commissioned to handle the broadcast audio for the Amex sponsored concert by Live Nation.

Mylo Xyloto is Coldplay’s fifth studio album and it was released worldwide on October 24th by EMI. The album has subsequently charted at No. 1 in 17 countries and sold more than 200,000 units in the UK alone in its first week.

About Red TX:

Red TX provides a comprehensive concert recording and broadcast service to the music and television industries. The company has state-of-the-art mobile recording facilities and can handle projects of any size or complexity. As well as recording audio for broadcast, the company also records live music events for subsequent release on CD or DVD. It is headed by Ian Dyckhoff and Tim Summerhayes, both of whom have extensive experience in delivering high-quality audio for broadcast. www.red-tx.com