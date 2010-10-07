Jünger Audio Goes One Step Beyond With Broadcast Audio Loudness Control

Dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio has fitted its new T*AP TV Audio Processor with a revolutionary removable front panel, thus giving broadcast engineers the option of controlling the device remotely from wherever they happen to be working.

T*AP, which won two prestigious Awards at this year’s IBC convention in Amsterdam, is a wide band 8 channel processor (8x1, 4x2, or 6+2) that focuses on automatic and adaptive loudness control using Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm (ITU compliant). The new processor is capable of handling digital inputs (AES) and, through interface slots, all other usual audio formats including all SDI versions (SD, HD, 3G). Using the unique and proprietary Spectral Signature™ technology it also offers dynamic equalisation so that the sound can be ‘coloured’ much more easily than one can achieve with a traditional multi band sound processor. Optional Dolby Decoding and Encoding (D, D+, or Pulse), as well as metadata management, are also provided along with 5.1 Downmix and Jünger Audio’s 5.1 UPMIX circuit, which has been upgraded to deliver greatly improved performance and a range of new settings.

IBC 2010 not only marked the product’s European launch but also saw the unveiling of the new removable front panel. This takes the control of audio loudness into a whole new dimension by making it possible to change settings, view metering and loudness targets and access all LEVEL MAGIC™ functions and parameters without ever setting foot in the machine room, control room or OB vehicle where the actual unit is housed.

The removable front panels ‘talk’ to each T*AP unit via IP. There are a number of ways in which systems can be configured – for example, broadcasters can have one front panel controlling several units, or they can employ several panels so that individual engineers can control one unit from a number of different locations.

The front panels give status information on all aspects of the T*AP’s operation, including HD/SDI, Dolby and UPMIX. This ‘at a glance’ functionality allows engineers to check the status of their broadcast audio and identify and correct faults before they become a problem for their audiences.

Jünger Audio has also incorporated editable preset buttons, enabling individual broadcasters to create their own presets for programme types such as sports, news and drama, where different Loudness parameters are required.

Marc Judor, Sales and Marketing Director for Jünger Audio, says: “Our new T*AP TV audio processor has a wide range of applications and is therefore likely to enter a large number of broadcast facilities. Usually the actual units are tucked away in machine rooms or master control rooms and are either controlled conventionally through a fixed front panel or on a computer via Web-based GUI and GPI. But with the new removable remote control front panels fitted, control becomes more flexible and immediate because the engineer can be literally anywhere, provided there is an IP connection.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com