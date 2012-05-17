Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics Are First to Provide Solution for New FCC Requirement

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- May 16, 2012 -- Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics today announced that they have logged an industry milestone by receiving the first FCC approval for certified next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) Emergency Alert System (EAS) alerting equipment. The FCC has certified that the DASDEC-II and R189 One-Net series of EAS equipment complies with the FCC's updated Part 11 regulations governing EAS.

Broadcast television, radio, and cable television systems have until June 30 to integrate equipment such as the DASDEC and R189 One-Net into their facilities to handle the expanded EAS requirements, now to include digital alert messaging formatted in the CAP data format. With this FCC approval, received on May 11 the companies confirmed that the DASDEC-II and the R189 One-Net systems will enable users to meet the revised FCC equipment compliance requirements.

"We are delighted that the DASDEC and One-Net are the first products to receive the required FCC approvals for integrated CAP EAS encoder/decoder units," said Jim Heminway, COO at Monroe Electronics. "With FCC approval now formally in place, our users can rest assured their equipment meets the requirements for compliance with the regulations governing authorized CAP EAS equipment for broadcasters and cable operators."

The DASDEC-II CAP EAS encoder/decoder is currently relied upon by radio and television broadcast operations across the United States, including approximately 50 percent of all television stations and many leading radio groups across the country. The R189 One-Net system is currently used in over half of the nation's cable TV head ends, including the nation's largest MSOs.

"Attaining this FCC approval is much more than a formality; it helps ensure the regulatory compliance of the cable operator and broadcaster using this equipment," said Ed Czarnecki, senior director for strategy, development, and regulatory affairs at Monroe Electronics. "By completing the required Class II Permissive Change, accompanied by the Suppliers Declaration of Conformity (SDoC) requirements well in advance of the June 30 deadline, we can assure customers our equipment meets all the FCC's requirements."

The DASDEC EAS platform was originally granted its FCC equipment authorization in 2004 with the FCC certification ID of R8VDASDEC-1EN. The R189 One-Net system shares the same certified EAS platform. Both systems were designed with the flexibility to handle a range of potential changes in requirements that may be forthcoming from the FCC and FEMA.

