Pacific Television Center's Local Circuit Upgrades Enhance Global HD Delivery of Top Music and Sporting Events

Uncompressed 1.5G Local Loops Help Bring U.S. Open, Premier League Football and MTV VMA's to Audiences Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, October 18, 2010 - Pacific Television Center (PacTV), a Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company, recently upgraded its local loops in New York, London and Los Angeles to 1.5G uncompressed HD. These new HD circuits have already been utilized for high-profile television events including the U.S. Open, Premier League Football and the MTV Video Music Awards.

"We are thrilled to be delivering top-tier sports and music events to both domestic and international television viewers," says Nick Castaneda, New York Branch Manager, Pacific Television Center. "Having this type of connectivity to major local hubs in each of our three facilities (Los Angeles, New York and London) allows us to easily deliver HD globally and provides our clients with a simple solution for transmitting uncompressed HD content in and out of these markets."

Last month, PacTV was on the ball delivering all the exciting U.S. Open action to tennis fans as far as New Zealand. Broadcast live, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, the PacTV New York facility utilized the upgraded local circuits to receive the tennis matches and then transmitted them via its global fiber network to Sky Television New Zealand. Sports fans in New Zealand have also been able to keep up with their favorite footballers from the Premier League this season thanks to PacTV's distribution of matches, transmitted from its London facility to Sky as well.

Finally, on Sunday, September 12, PacTV's New York and Los Angeles facilities transmitted MTV's highly-anticipated 2010 Video Music Awards. PacTV New York's uncompressed 1.5G HD circuits from The Switch New York (as well as Azzuro and Ascent Waterfront), enabled it to receive the feed in HD-SDI. Destinations for the telecast included MTV Brazil, London, Singapore and Taiwan as well as FOXTEL Australia.