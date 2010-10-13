Ikegami at HD World Expo

TAPELESS GFCam™ FLASH-MEMORY HD ENG CAMERA, CMOS-EQUIPPED 1080/60p HD PORTABLE AND STUDIO CAMERA, HD CMOS “POV” CAMERA, FULL NATIVE 720p PORTABLE CAMERA, AND AN EXPANDED RANGE OF HD LCD MONITORS FEATURED AT IKEGAMI’S

HD WORLD EXHIBIT IN NEW YORK CITY, OCTOBER 13th AND 14th

World-Renowned Television Equipment Innovator Showcases HDTV Capture and Display Products for Multiple Broadcast and Pro Video Production Applications

JACOB K. JAVITS CONVENTION CENTER, NEW YORK, N.Y., EXHIBIT #1331, OCT. 13-14, 2010 – Tapeless ENG pioneer Ikegami will demonstrate the latest advancements to its acclaimed tapeless GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM camcorder at the HD World Conference and Exhibition this month. Part of the GF™ Series tapeless HD ENG system, the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM camcorder is an advanced yet affordable three-CCD ENG camera featuring 1080i/720p HDTV format support, full Avid NLE compatibility, and advanced features such as Bluetooth for instant export of thumbnail clips directly to laptops for fast logging, metadata insertion, and other workflow advantages.

Ikegami's tapeless GFCAM™ HDS-V10 employs GFPAK™ media, a removable Flash-RAM cartridge with up to 64GB capacity and a convenient USB port for instant access to file-based video from laptop or desktop editing systems. Users can also choose Ikegami's new CF Adaptor, which can be loaded with off-the-shelf CompactFlash Type I media for "plug-and-play" compatibility with the GFCAM slot.

As with all components in Ikegami's tapeless GF™ Series product line, the GFCAM™ HDS-V10 Flash-RAM camcorder employs MPEG-2 compression and the MXF file format for an open-codec HD/SD recording architecture. Ikegami's GF™ Series production solution leverages the increasing integration of IT networking in the broadcast and professional video production industry and delivers unprecedented file-based HD workflow efficiencies extending from digital video capture, to non-linear editing, to final content delivery. All video and metadata recorded with GFCAM™ has direct compatibility to all major Avid Technology nonlinear edit systems via Avid's new AMA (Avid Media Access) plug-in architecture for optimum production-workflow efficiencies. Full information on the tapeless GFCAM™ HDS-V10 will be available from product experts on hand at Ikegami's exhibit at HD World.

1080/60p CMOS HD and Super Slow Motion

Ikegami's revolutionary HDK-79EC camera system fully exploits the latest advances in CMOS imaging-sensor technology to deliver native multi-format HD production performance. Configurable for either portable use or as a "hard" field/studio camera, the HDK-79EC employs three 2/3-inch, 2.5 mega-pixel 1920 by 1080 CMOS-imaging sensors, which are switchable between native interlace- and progressive-readout modes. This enables the HDK-79EC to deliver multiple HD formats, including 1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 720/60p (as well as optional 50Hz HD formats 1080/50i and 720/50p).

In a special demonstration for HD World attendees, Ikegami will show 1080/60p from the dual-processor super slow-motion/standard-speed version of the camera, designated the HDK-79EC/HS. This model provides high-speed sensor readout of 1080/120i and 720/120p for super slow motion video capture, and high-speed readout of 1080/60p, considered by many industry experts as the next significant step forward in HDTV because it combines the clarity of progressive scanning with the high resolution of 1920 by 1080 samples per frame. Ikegami's HLM-2450W full HD pixel multi-format LCD monitor will also be on hand to display the 1080/60p HD video captured by the HDK-79EC/HS camera. This 24-inch, 1920 by 1080-pixel space-saving flat-panel monitor features an optional 3G-SDI (SMPTE 424M) input module for display of 1080/60p HD video images of stunning clarity.

Multiformat CMOS HD POV Camera

The advantages of Ikegami CMOS imaging will also be seen in another camera on display at the company's HD World exhibit: the HDL-51 one-piece full-digital native multi-format HD POV ("point-of-view") camera. Part of Ikegami's HDL-50 series of POV cameras designed for capturing superb broadcast-quality HD from unmanned and/or inaccessible locations, the HDL-51 employs three newly developed 2.5 Mega-pixel CMOS sensors for native multi-format HD operation, including 1080/60i, 1080/24p, and 720/60p video directly from the camera head. A motorized remote-controllable ND filter wheel and electric color-correction filter enables the HDL-51 to operate in a wide range of lighting conditions.

Highest Quality 720p

Broadcast-grade HD camera users looking for the highest sensitivity and SNR in a 720p camera need look no farther than Ikegami's HDK-727P native 720/60p Full Digital HD portable companion camera. Also scheduled to be shown at Ikegami's HD World exhibit, the HDK-727P utilizes Ikegami's advanced full-digital process ASIC's to achieve 14-bit A/D conversion for a range of sophisticated digital image-enhancement and detail-correction features. Further contributing to the superb picture performance of the HDK-727P native 720/60p Full Digital HD portable companion camera are its three CCD image sensors, which feature an additional 2 dB more S/N than previous models. This camera also features a lightweight, low-power-consumption design.

A Wide Range of High-Quality HD LCD Monitors

In addition to the new HLM-2450W full-HD-pixel multi-format 24-inch LCD monitor referenced above, Ikegami's HD World exhibit will also include the HLM-1704WR HDTV/SDTV 17-inch multiformat LCD color monitor. Designed for reduced thickness, power consumption, and weight, the HLM-1704WR accepts a wide range of input sources (automatically identifying each) and also includes two HD-/SD-SDI inputs and one analog composite input. Embedded audio compatibility, remote-control functions, built-in markers and test signals, time code, waveform, and vector scope display functions, stereo speakers, and many other features make the HLM-1704WR a versatile 16:9 monitoring solution for a wide range of production applications.

For HD monitoring in confined spaces such as mobile production vehicles, compact control rooms, and small edit suites, Ikegami will also show the HLM-904W HDTV/SDTV 9-inch multiformat LCD color monitor. This dual-rack-mountable 16:9 monitor provides many of the features of the HLM-1704WR and supports AC, DC, and battery operation for maximum mobility and use in any production environment.

These and other leading-edge Ikegami HD production products will be shown in exhibit # 1331 at the HD World Conference and Exhibition at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, from Wednesday, October 13 to Thursday, October 14. Ikegami product experts will also be on hand to answer your questions.

For more information and the location of the Regional Office nearest you, call Ikegami's Maywood NJ headquarters at 201-368-9171 or visit www.Ikegami.com.

Ikegami Electronics (U.S.A.), Inc. is a leading supplier of professional broadcasting products in the Western Hemisphere. With U.S. offices in New Jersey, California, Florida, Texas, and Illinois, the Ikegami name is recognized worldwide for its state-of-the-art television cameras and closed-circuit TV equipment. Ikegami's universal High Definition TV cameras have been widely accepted by the broadcast industry as it continues the transition to the High Definition Television Format.

