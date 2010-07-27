Terrestrial 3-DTV broadcasting in Australia discussed in white paper

Transmission services provider Broadcast Australia has developed a white paper that discusses the challenges of establishing Australia’s new 3-D TV environment and highlights the importance of laying the foundations to ensure the country’s free-to-air broadcasting infrastructure is ready to deliver such service.

The paper, entitled “3-D or not 3-D: The road ahead for TV,” provides insight into the current 3-D TV environment, exploring the consumer proposition and drivers for deployment, as well as considering the various technology options, how they work and what issues need to be addressed in order to make 3D TV successful.

Broadcast Australia has played a central role in the delivery of terrestrial 3-D TV in Australia and makes a case in the paper for the need to develop industry-standard policies — with regard to applicable standards, licensing frameworks and spectrum — that would provide an evolution path for the future deployment of terrestrial 3-D TV services.

The full white paper can be downloaded from the company’s web site.