SSL Announces Mosart Medialab Newscast Automation Support at the 2011 NAB Show

New Developments Demonstrate Continued Commitment to Full Integration with Production Automation Systems

LAS VEGAS – Recognizing that live production automation is a growing part of broadcast production, Solid State Logic announces support for Mosart Medialab’s Newscast Automation System at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C3310). Aimed at increasing the number of automation systems compatible with current C10 HD and C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Consoles, the Mosart Medialab implementation joins Ross Overdrive and Sony ELC in the growing list of SSL-supported systems. SSL will also announce a major software upgrade for existing C100 HD consoles that will provide access to production automation systems.

“As reliance on station automation is on the rise for broadcasters around the world, our engineers are working to ensure compatibility with many of the major systems in the field,” says Niall Feldman, SSL’s Director of new products. “SSL is committed to the future of broadcast audio and we see production automation as an essential part of that future. SSL has always been committed to the development of technology that improves workflow and efficiency for our users. Our new software for current C100 HD owners and compatibility with Mosart Medialab is testament to that commitment.”

One of the world’s leading production automation specialists, Mosart Medialab, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norway’s TV2 media group, counts the BBC, NRK, YLE, Sky and many other large national broadcast organizations among its customers. SSL’s collaboration with Mosart started with a project at DR in Denmark to automate one of their older SSL C100 HD consoles. At DR, the Mosart system is controlling between eight to 10 systems at any one time and up to 30 channels on the SSL mixing console. At the end of 2010, DR announced the award of a news automation tender to Mosart, making it the automation system of choice at both the largest public and private broadcast organizations in Denmark in the shape of DR and TV2, respectively.

Simultaneously with announcing support for the Mosart system, SSL is also introducing a major software upgrade option for its longer-standing C100 HD consoles to provide support for live production automation. This means that all SSL’s C100 broadcast consoles are now capable of supporting production automation, greatly increasing the scheduling flexibility for these facilities.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.