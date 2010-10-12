Utah Scientific Routing System Supports HD Upgrade at Oregon's KOIN Local 6

SALT LAKE CITY -- Oct. 12, 2010 -- Utah Scientific today announced that KOIN Local 6 has implemented a routing system based on UTAH-400 144- and 288-frame routers, two MC-400 master control switchers, sync generation equipment, and an SC-4/ MX-Lator control system, as part of a comprehensive plant upgrade to high-definition broadcasting. KOIN is a Portland, Ore.-based CBS affiliate owned by New Vision TV that also transmits the signal for an independent central Oregon CBS station, KBNZ.

"Having reliable Utah Scientific equipment and the accompanying 10-year, no-fee warranty means you make the purchase once and avoid budget surprises in the future -- like upgrades, license fees, and costly support," said Dave Bird, corporate chief engineer, KOIN. "At previous stations, I had Utah Scientific switchers that worked for many years without any problems. It's beneficial to have that kind of experience."

Portland is the no. 22 Nielsen market, and KOIN's extensive local news coverage means lots of sources feed into the routing switcher. At the same time, because KOIN was renovating a 25-year-old building, space, cooling, and electrical capacity were limited.

In essence, KOIN's nine-month upgrade was a "greenfield" project using existing space but bringing in new racks and new equipment, moving master control to a new room, and upgrading and converting almost all sources. Today, the station's glass-walled, modern control room stays cool and quiet because the master control switcher operates on a GUI-only control panel, allowing remote KVM operation. The Utah Scientific MX-Lator also enables the switcher to control existing external routers.

Utah Scientific's UTAH-400 routing switcher is based on an innovative matrix architecture that greatly reduces the complexity of large systems, resulting in considerable reductions in rack space and power requirements. Designed for systems from 32x32 to 1056x1056 and beyond, the UTAH-400 supports a complete range of signal formats and I/O formats with features like redundant power supplies and crosspoints offering the ultimate in high- reliability operation.

About KOIN Local 6

One of the pioneer television stations of the Pacific Northwest, KOIN Local 6 opened its doors in 1925. It was the first station in Portland to broadcast a one-hour newscast at 5 p.m., the first to fly a news helicopter, and the first to use ENG cameras in the field. KOIN is located in a 30-story building in downtown Portland.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For more than 30 years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

