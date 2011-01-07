Nintendo warns children not to view 3-D games

Nintendo, the Japanese maker of video gaming devices, has issued a health warning concerning the 3-D function of its new DS gaming console, recommending children aged 6 and younger not play with it to prevent damage to their eyes.

The game maker not only included its own product, but also cited experts who said both 3-D cinema and TV viewing can affect the eye development of young children.

“We will offer 2-Ds alone to children aged 6 and younger as continuing to watch 3-D images for a long time could negatively affect the development of their eyes,” Nintendo warned on its website in advance of a user trial in Japan.

Nintendo held a free, three-day event near Tokyo beginning Jan. 8 to let gamers try the new console ahead of its launch.

The next-generation DS console, which enables users to play 3-D games without special glasses, will be released Feb. 26 in Japan and in March in the United States, Europe and Australia. The Nintendo DS system has sold more than 130 million units worldwide, and its new 3-D feature has drawn interest from gamers.

Nintendo’s new game uses dual screens, with the upper screen providing 3-D images and the lower acting as a touch screen. The illusion of depth can be increased or decreased so games can be played in both 2-D and 3-D.

Nintendo called for use of the console’s parental control function so children aged 6 and younger play only in 2-D, and it noted that some people feel more tired when playing 3-D games than 2-D versions.