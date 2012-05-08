Blackmagic Cinema Camera Wins Inaugural IABM Game-Changer Award at the 2012 NAB Show

Manchester, UK - May 8, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced that its Blackmagic Cinema Camera has been recognized with an IABM Game-Changer Award. Presented at the NAB Show, the new award from the IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) recognizes five products that have great potential to revolutionize the industry.

“The 2012 NAB show presented an exciting field for our judging panel, and we look forward to watching how Blackmagic Design and other winners of the inaugural IABM Game-Changers Award help to shape the future of our industry,” said IABM Director General Peter White.

A panel of impartial experts, none of whom are IABM members, from across the globe reviewed products and solutions during the first two days of the show and selected this year’s award-winners. More information about the awards and the award winners can be found at www.theiabm.org/gamechangers.

Blackmagic Design logos and product photos are available at http://www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images/.

About The IABM

The IABM, the International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers, is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast trade show, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication between broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. More information is available at www.theiabm.org.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.