Digital Alert Systems to showcase next-generation EAS, CAP solutions

At the 2012 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight its newest range of next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies.

The company will showcase its DASDEC series of integrated EAS/CAP devices, which have been upgraded with new features, including expanded filtering options and an improved user interface that streamlines setup and operation.

Digital Alert Systems also will showcase its new R198 multichannel AES switch/converter and the MultiPlayer four-channel EAS audio player and program switcher, which enables simultaneous independent EAS switching, playout and control for multistream requirements. When combined with a DASDEC device and MultiStation software from DAS, the MultiPlayer provides low-cost EAS/CAP coverage per stream.

