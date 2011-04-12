Digital Rapids Previews New Contribution Extensions for Award-Winning MediaMesh Content Delivery System

April 12, 2011 -- NAB Show, Las Vegas, Booth SL6010: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- is offering attendees of the 2011 NAB Show a preview of a powerful new extension to the award-winning MediaMesh business-to-business content delivery system. The new MediaMesh TX content contribution appliance provides flexible, easy-to-use content packaging and sending capabilities mirroring the robust features of the proven MediaMesh RX receiving appliance.

Scaling from point-to-point delivery to sophisticated global distribution networks, the MediaMesh content delivery system combines robust, scalable transfer technology with full-featured, easy-to-use sending and receiving solutions, providing efficient transfer of digital media files between content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners. Optimizing the transfer of HD, SD and Digital Cinema media over terrestrial IP networks and satellite, MediaMesh delivers content ranging from ad spots to syndicated series and long-form features with significant cost savings and an unmatched combination of speed, simplicity, security and flexibility.

MediaMesh TX contribution appliances blend powerful, centralized inventory management with best-in-class media transformation and packaging capabilities, enabling flexible submission, repurposing and delivery of file-based media. Features include content and metadata management; file conforming and transcoding; resource creation (such as proxies and thumbnails); quality control verification; playout; print-to-tape; and delivery to individual recipients or groups at the network 'edge'. MediaMesh TX harnesses this rich functionality within an intuitive, graphical interface.

Recipient information such as specific formatting requirements and edge location addresses are managed 'behind-the-scenes' through a phonebook-style directory, allowing operators to easily select delivery targets without manually tracking such details. Published content may be sent in the recipient's final destination format or in a mezzanine package to be conformed to local format requirements upon receipt, increasing distribution efficiency by reducing the need to deliver multiple variants from the source.

"With the continually expanding diversity and opportunity of the content distribution landscape, media organizations are replacing complex and fragmented processes with streamlined workflows that increase their efficiency and effectiveness," said Brian Stevenson, Director of Product Management for IPTV and Delivery at Digital Rapids. "By simplifying and speeding the packaging and delivery process, MediaMesh enables these organizations to lower their delivery and operational costs while expanding their revenues through broader distribution and syndication. MediaMesh TX contribution solutions round out the MediaMesh system, enabling a complete, intuitive, end-to-end content delivery workflow with considerable savings over physical distribution or expensive services."

MediaMesh TX contribution appliances are slated for release in the second half of 2011.

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions is being showcased in booth number SL6010 at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14 in Las Vegas. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digital-rapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation – Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digital-rapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.