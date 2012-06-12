YAME FM Installs Japan's First Digigram IQOYA System

MONTBONNOT, France -- June 12, 2012 -- YAME FM, a new community FM radio station in Yame City, has chosen Digigram's IQOYA *LINK technology to provide more secure and cost-effective studio-to-transmitter and studio-to-studio transmissions. The first broadcaster to install IQOYA in Japan, YAME FM has four transmission sites across the city, and the station plays an important part in conveying public information including environmental and earthquake alerts.

YAME FM has installed IQOYA *LINK units in the master control room, satellite studio, and at the transmitting sites, allowing the broadcaster to benefit from robust, high quality transmissions with better failover provision and lower costs than it could achieve with traditional ISDN leased lines.

IQOYA solutions help broadcasters make the move to an IP-based infrastructure with confidence: IQOYA devices and software constitute the elements of a highly flexible and manageable professional IP audio infrastructure for contribution, delivery, and distribution. IQOYA's highly resilient technology is complemented by Digigram's "partnership" approach to customer relationships, which emphasizes careful evaluation of the best options and system configurations, thorough testing and collaboration during deployment, and continuing response to customer input for further development and adaptation during the product lifecycle.

"This is the first significant deployment of IQOYA in Japan, and demonstrates how easy it is for radio broadcasters to switch to a secure IP solution that is compact, energy efficient and easy to manage," said Hiroyuki Ishihara, chief officer at Space Creators Alliance, Digigram's distributor in the region.

More information about this and any other Digigram product is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

Digigram is at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, inventing solutions that help its customers increase competitiveness through change. Digigram's IP audio codecs, sound cards, and network audio solutions are used by journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers around the world and the company delivers key technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers. Digigram's recently introduced all-IP video product lines offer advanced solutions for broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators.

Through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has become an influential player, helping to energize the industry, push forward technological development, and raise standards. Information on Digigram and its products is available at www.digigram.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/YAMEFMMasterRack.zip