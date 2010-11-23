Jünger Audio’s Small MIX4 Is Beautiful For Zurich Radio Station Radio 1 AG

Radio 1 AG has invested in seven Jünger Audio MIX4 compact mixers to record telephone interviews and other source material for its programming.

This privately owned commercial radio station broadcasts a mixture of news, music, phone-ins and special reports to local audiences in Zurich, Switzerland.

“We don’t have a large studio set-up, so we were looking for compact mixers that were truly versatile,” says Sandro Huber, Head of Technology and IT. “The Jünger Audio MIX4 is ideal for our purposes because it offers a large number of features for its small size. We have installed the units throughout our facility where they are being used for audio limiting, to control our Mandozzi crosslines and for controlling telephone interviews.”

Jünger Audio’s MIX4 compact four-fader mixers offer many different configuration possibilities making them ideally suited to a wide range of applications in Radio and TV including editing, voice over, and console back-up.

“One key advantage for us is the simplicity of the MIX4,” Huber adds. “It is so easy to use that all our staff, including our presenters, can operate it. The ability to create hundreds of different DSP presets means that each operator can have his or her own configuration stored in the mixer for quick and easy recall.”

Huber adds that Jünger Audio was really helpful when it came to advising Radio 1 AG on the right piece of equipment for its needs.

“We’re delighted with the results we are achieving from our MIX4s and especially like the compressor/limiter bus because it offers exceptional gain range without compromising sound quality. The mixers have proved so useful that we wouldn’t be without them.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com